Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Advent Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 9,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

