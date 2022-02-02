keyTango (TANGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $620,657.11

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, keyTango has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. keyTango has a market capitalization of $620,657.11 and $20,726.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

keyTango Coin Profile

TANGO is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,178,125 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

