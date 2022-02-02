DAD Market Cap Reaches $63.83 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. DAD has a total market capitalization of $63.83 million and $513,982.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00119729 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,999,894 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

