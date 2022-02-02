Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Woodward has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Woodward has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,348. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.57. Woodward has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

