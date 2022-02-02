Maryland Capital Management Sells 2,920 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 548,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,833,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54. The company has a market cap of $336.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $81.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.