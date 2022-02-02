Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Key Tronic stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.