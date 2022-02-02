Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Key Tronic stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.65%.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
Recommended Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.