MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $71.81 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $71,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.06.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 548,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,833,385. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $336.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

