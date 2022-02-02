Analysts Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Announce $1.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $7.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,959. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.28.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,255 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,706 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after acquiring an additional 875,057 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,123,000 after acquiring an additional 229,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,901,000 after acquiring an additional 376,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,425,000 after acquiring an additional 244,492 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

