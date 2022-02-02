Brokerages Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Post $3.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to report $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.48 and the lowest is $3.30. ArcelorMittal reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,783.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $13.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $14.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,118. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.06.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

