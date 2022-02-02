Fractal (FCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $63,509.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $63,509.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fractal has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.84 or 0.07158950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00058147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,514.89 or 0.99770932 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055596 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

