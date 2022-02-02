InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading 18.2% Higher

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN) traded up 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 165,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 36,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00.

About InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, indium, and magnetite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert Property comprising an area of 4,258 acres located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.