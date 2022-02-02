Trek Financial LLC Invests $215,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.