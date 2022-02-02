Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 85,313 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 65.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,345 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,313 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 65,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 342.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $6.09 on Wednesday, reaching $474.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $472.83 and a 200-day moving average of $440.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.