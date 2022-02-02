loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%.

loanDepot stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 33,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 182,150 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in loanDepot by 1,435.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 63.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,421 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

