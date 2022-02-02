American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.08

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.08 and traded as low as C$4.00. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 90,917 shares traded.

HOT.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 860,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,441,396. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $141,215.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

