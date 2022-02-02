Parity Group (LON:PTY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.05

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.45 ($0.10). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 341,850 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36.

Parity Group Company Profile (LON:PTY)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. The Recruitment segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to various clients.

