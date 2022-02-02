Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.55. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NASDAQ CBOE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.65. 30,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,989. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 80.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

