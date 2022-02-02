Natixis Investment Managers International Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.1% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,280 shares of company stock worth $126,739,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $3,025.15. The stock had a trading volume of 82,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,256. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,295.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3,371.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

