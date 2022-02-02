Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase Sells 1,000 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $100,060.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $98,090.00.

CCF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.90. 198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,312. The stock has a market cap of $907.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Chase during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chase by 99.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Chase by 36.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Chase in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

