Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 11,411 shares.The stock last traded at $45.93 and had previously closed at $44.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBU. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

