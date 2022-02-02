Short Interest in Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Increases By 28.6%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCUJF stock remained flat at $$0.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Medicure has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 39.51%.

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.