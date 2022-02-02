Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Update

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lazard stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. 44,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. Lazard has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,371,000 after acquiring an additional 308,605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 115.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

