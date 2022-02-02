$70.05 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to announce $70.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $70.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $285.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.06 million to $286.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $322.58 million, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $340.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

In related news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 88,287 shares of company stock valued at $381,036.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,446,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 190,006 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 519,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 23,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

