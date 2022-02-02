Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VMEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of Vimeo stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. 54,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,323. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

