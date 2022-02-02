Zacks Investment Research Lowers Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) to Strong Sell

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WLMS. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WLMS remained flat at $$1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 329,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $50.54 million, a PE ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $73.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 11,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. B. Brown bought 55,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 90,187 shares of company stock valued at $317,293 over the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 248.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

