$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. Largo Resources posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Largo Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

LGO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,543. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo Resources has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $524.96 million and a PE ratio of 18.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Largo Resources by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

