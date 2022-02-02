$56.28 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post sales of $56.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.25 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $50.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $226.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $227.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $213.02 million, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $223.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $934,602.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,877 shares of company stock worth $2,004,436. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $147,000.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,882. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

