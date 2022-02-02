$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.57 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPS. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

NYSE GPS traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $17.83. 574,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,608. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GAP by 76.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in GAP by 22.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

