C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. 133,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,677. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.