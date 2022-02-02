Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $2.13 million and $4,478.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.49 or 0.07171920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00058182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,542.04 or 0.99740392 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055535 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

