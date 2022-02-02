Firo Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Firo has a total market capitalization of $46.11 million and $1.38 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Firo has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00009527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,858,625 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

