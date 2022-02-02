Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Increases By 29.6%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PCF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,082. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

