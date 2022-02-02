Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. 28,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tronox has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tronox by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,317,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,230 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Tronox by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 952,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tronox by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,689,000 after purchasing an additional 738,425 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Tronox by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 721,587 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

