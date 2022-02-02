New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.14. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get New Zealand Energy alerts:

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.