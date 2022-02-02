90,680 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.9% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $59,334,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 46.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,066,000 after buying an additional 1,129,500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 3,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $182.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

