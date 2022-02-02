Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.05 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.38.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

