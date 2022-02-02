Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 8,301 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Amundi acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

V stock opened at $232.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $447.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,060 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

