Zacks: Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $59,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.65. 30,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.50. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.