Maryland Capital Management Sells 11,623 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 232,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,388,703. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $296.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

