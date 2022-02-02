Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 80,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,654,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,007,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $387.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

