Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Stellar has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and approximately $247.14 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00133514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051686 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00190757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00031564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.45 or 0.07174341 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,246 coins and its circulating supply is 24,849,673,559 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

