Zacks: Analysts Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on UP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 62,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

