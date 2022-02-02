Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million.

UP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

