Brokerages Anticipate Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMRX shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of IMRX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 9,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,190. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

