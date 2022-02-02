$0.27 EPS Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $186,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

