Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

BCH traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,857. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 21.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the third quarter worth about $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

