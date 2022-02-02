LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: LXS) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2022 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/24/2022 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €66.00 ($74.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/24/2022 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/18/2022 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €68.00 ($76.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/7/2022 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/7/2022 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/6/2022 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €72.00 ($80.90) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/17/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €65.00 ($73.03) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/16/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €72.00 ($80.90) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/7/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €66.00 ($74.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of LXS stock traded up €0.78 ($0.88) on Wednesday, reaching €54.50 ($61.24). 168,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €50.46 ($56.70) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($75.71).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.