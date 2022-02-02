Short Interest in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Rises By 31.6%

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 231,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

MediWound stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,983. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. MediWound has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the second quarter valued at $47,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

