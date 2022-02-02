First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.15. 12,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

