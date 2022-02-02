Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 370,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.96. 1,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $785.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 171.95%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

